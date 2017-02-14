COLUMBUS — It’s a bleak picture: Parents overdosing in front of their kids, an Ohioan dying every few hours every day from heroin abuse, county coroners trying to find more room to store the resulting corpses.

State lawmakers have moved to increase penalties against traffickers, provide more services for addicted Ohioans and pump additional state funding into efforts to prevent drug use.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine urged an audience of 1,200-plus police officers, faith leaders and representatives of other groups today to take further steps at the local level to help address Ohio’s ongoing heroin epidemic.

“The communities that are really making some progress in this area are communities that have come together – it’s really been a spontaneous, grass-roots effort – to do things and bring everybody together, the business community, law-enforcement community, educators, the services clubs, but also the faith-based communities,” he said.

To that end, DeWine played host to a second annual opioid summit at a suburban Columbus church, where attendees heard presentations and panel discussions on local efforts to address drug addiction.

