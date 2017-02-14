— Charles Oakley is allowed back in Madison Square Garden, though the former New York Knicks star says he wants an apology before he would return.

MSG chairman James Dolan banned Oakley last week, two days after the former power forward had an altercation with security guards while attending a game and was arrested.

But the sides reconciled, helped by a meeting Monday at NBA headquarters with Commissioner Adam Silver, with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan participating in by phone. Jordan and Oakley were teammates in Chicago before Oakley was traded to New York, where he became a fan favorite with the Knicks from 1988-98.

Dolan then decided Oakley is welcome back at the arena, a person briefed on the discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private. ESPN.com first reported the decision.

Oakley later told ESPN: “It’s not about being at the Garden. It’s about the fans. I want them to apologize to the fans. I told the commissioner I want them to apologize to the fans.”

Oakley was asked on “The Dan Le Batard Show” if he would attend Madison Square Garden as Dolan’s quest.

“Right now, no,” he said. “I told him yesterday.”

Return to Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.