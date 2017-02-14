JOBS
Jurors in trial of 2015 murder case hear 911 tape



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 1:52 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in the murder trial of Jason Heard, 22, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today heard the 911 tape of the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, on East Myrtle Avenue.

Testimony began today before Judge Lou D'Apolito. Heard is the second of three men to go on trial for the death of Owens.

Also testifying today were police personnel, including detectives who investigated an earlier case that may have been tied to the death of Owens.

