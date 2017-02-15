YOUNGSTOWN — A 911 caller told dispatchers she did not see who fired the shots that killed a man in a car on East Myrtle Avenue in November of 2015.

Jurors in the trial of one of three men charged with the death of 33-year-old Thomas Owens heard tapes of the Nov. 14, 2015, call for a police and ambulance.

“Someone just shot my cousin,” the female caller said today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

“Do you know who shot him?” the female dispatcher replied.

“He’s not breathing,” the caller said.

Jason Heard, 21, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Owens, who was shot and killed while he was sitting in a car with three other men on East Myrtle Avenue. The other men were not injured. Heard also faces three counts of attempted murder.

A jury was selected Monday before Judge Lou D’Apolito and testimony began today after jurors viewed the crime scene.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com