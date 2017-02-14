YOUNGSTOWN

Imagine an advanced manufacturing lab where high-school and college students and entrepreneurs can all work together and where engineers, machinists and welders can interact.

This lab, known as the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center, will became a reality through the work of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers’ Coalition, Youngstown State University, Eastern Gateway Community College, career and technical centers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties and Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown, Youngstown schools and the Youngstown Business Incubator.

“It will really establish us as a leader in advanced manufacturing training,” said Mike Hripko, associate vice president for research at Youngstown State University. “We have seen elements of this in other parts of the country but nothing like what we have envisioned.”

A site for the center is still being sought. The plan is for the center to be located in Youngstown within walking distance to both YSU and Eastern Gateway campuses.

The center may be a new building or a renovated facility. The vision is for the building to be 60,000 square feet.

The manufacturers’ coalition began planning for the lab two years ago. The idea started when the manufacturers and educational institution members started to discuss training programs. The goal was to be more efficient by working together since equipment is so costly.

“It took a little while just for everyone to become comfortable with the concept and really embrace it,” said Jessica Borza, coalition executive director. “We are really hopeful to recreate a modern manufacturing facility so that students can get exposure to a variety of equipment.”

To pay for the lab’s construction, YSU’s research foundation received $3 million from the state capital bill. It also received $200,000 from Detroit-based Lightweight Innovations For Tomorrow (LIFT) to cover the cost of operations design.

Outside of finding a space, the next step is to decide the rights and responsibilities of each partner.

“That’s the thing that makes this unique and special,” Borza said of the collaboration. “I think that will make it really powerful.”