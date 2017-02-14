GIRARD

Police have advised a woman to quarantine her pit bull dog after she reported Sunday that it killed her other dog.

Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Trumbull Avenue Sunday after a 55-year-old woman said her pit bull killed her chihauaha and bit her granddaughter.

The woman indicated she wanted the pit bull to be euthanized, according to a police report. A representative from the office of the Trumbull County Dog Warden said Tuesday the office is aware of the incident, but has not yet been able to make contact with the dog’s owner.

A local ordinance prohibits keeping a pit bull within the city of Girard.