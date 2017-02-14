GIRARD — A man faces charges of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and failure to control vehicle after police say he crashed a car into a utility pole.

Police reported Kirk Manofsky, 26, of Girard had attempted to flee the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a crashing his car into a utility pole next to a Dollar General at Church Hill Road.

An officer tackled Manofsky, who had been running away, in the store parking lot, a police report states.

Manofsky kicked, grabbed at and tried to bite police as they attempted to handcuff him, prompting an officer to strike Manofsky in the face. Another officer used a stun weapon on Manofsky after he continued to resist arrest, police reported.

Manofsky, who was covered in urine and smelled of alcohol, vomited in a police cruiser. He declined to submit to blood-alcohol content test.

Police said they found a rolled up dollar bill and several cut straws in Manofsky’s car. He was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court and will appear April 5 for a pretrial hearing.