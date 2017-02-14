JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girard police use stun weapon on man accused of crashing car into pole while intoxicated



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 3:21 p.m.

GIRARD — A man faces charges of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and failure to control vehicle after police say he crashed a car into a utility pole.

Police reported Kirk Manofsky, 26, of Girard had attempted to flee the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a crashing his car into a utility pole next to a Dollar General at Church Hill Road.

An officer tackled Manofsky, who had been running away, in the store parking lot, a police report states.

Manofsky kicked, grabbed at and tried to bite police as they attempted to handcuff him, prompting an officer to strike Manofsky in the face. Another officer used a stun weapon on Manofsky after he continued to resist arrest, police reported.

Manofsky, who was covered in urine and smelled of alcohol, vomited in a police cruiser. He declined to submit to blood-alcohol content test.

Police said they found a rolled up dollar bill and several cut straws in Manofsky’s car. He was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court and will appear April 5 for a pretrial hearing.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes