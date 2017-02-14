— Manager Terry Francona hasn’t watched the Cleveland Indians’ Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series. He’s not one to look back.

The Indians’ extra-inning loss to the Cubs in one of the best World Series finishes was difficult for Cleveland to get past. Francona didn’t dwell on it.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on what has already happened,” he said Tuesday. “It doesn’t do any good.”

The Indians are a favorite to reach the playoffs again this season with a roster that has proven it can win close games. They’re expecting outfielder Michael Brantley and pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar to be back in form after injuries. They also added slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

“At this time of year, everyone is at glass half-full,” Francona said as the Indians opened spring training. “We have good reason to be.”

