— For a program that boasts no home pool, no summer program or a great number of athletes on the team, Austintown Fitch’s Tim Kubacki has put together quite the career.

This weekend, he’s one of three Falcons participating in the Division I swimming and diving district meet at Cleveland State this weekend.

He’s coming off a sectional performance where he took he broke the meet record in the 100 backstroke dating back to 2001. He also took first in the 100 IM.

“I knew I had a pretty good shot going in to get the record,” Kubacki said. “Looking up and seeing the board flash was a really good feeling.”

