YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown CityScape will celebrate its 20th anniversary and its founders at the annual Grass Roots Gala at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.
“Original Streetscape Trailblazers” of the community development corporation that revitalizes downtown and the surrounding communities, will be honored.
Dinner will be served at 6:30. Tickets are $50 and can be reserved by calling 330-742-4040.
