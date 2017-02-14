JOBS
CityScape will celebrate 20 years



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 4:23 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown CityScape will celebrate its 20th anniversary and its founders at the annual Grass Roots Gala at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

“Original Streetscape Trailblazers” of the community development corporation that revitalizes downtown and the surrounding communities, will be honored.

Dinner will be served at 6:30. Tickets are $50 and can be reserved by calling 330-742-4040.

