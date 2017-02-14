— Kevin Love won’t be able to help the Cavaliers down the stretch this season.

The All-Star forward will miss at least six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday, a blow to the defending NBA champions as they try to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Love, who is having his best season with Cleveland, had a “loose body” removed from his knee by orthopedic surgeon David Altchek in New York, the Cavs said. Altchek surgically repaired Love’s shoulder during the 2015 playoffs.

The Cavs said Love will be sidelined approximately six weeks, which would have him returning by April 1. The playoffs start later that month.

