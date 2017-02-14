WARREN — The Trumbull County corner has ruled that Van Blevins, 44, who was found shot to death Tuesday evening in his home on Main Street in Mineral Ridge, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Weathersfield Police Department and Trumbull County Homicide Task Force have investigated Blevins' death as a homicide since they found his body just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They were called to his home by Candace Latimer, 39, of Mines Road in Howland, who said she had just left Blevins' home and witnessed her husband, Richard N. Latimer, 34, of the Mines address, kill Blevins.

Two Howland officers shot Latimer in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Howland a few hours later, and Latimer died early the next day at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.