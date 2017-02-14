JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Blevins' death ruled a homicide by coroner



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County corner has ruled that Van Blevins, 44, who was found shot to death Tuesday evening in his home on Main Street in Mineral Ridge, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The Weathersfield Police Department and Trumbull County Homicide Task Force have investigated Blevins' death as a homicide since they found his body just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They were called to his home by Candace Latimer, 39, of Mines Road in Howland, who said she had just left Blevins' home and witnessed her husband, Richard N. Latimer, 34, of the Mines address, kill Blevins.

Two Howland officers shot Latimer in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Howland a few hours later, and Latimer died early the next day at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes