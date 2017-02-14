JOBS
Appellate court to review Yavorcik case



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Nearly a year after he was sentenced to five years’ probation for his involvement in the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal and only a few weeks before his house arrest is to end, Martin Yavorcik will return to court March 28.

The two key components of his verdict – a jury finding him guilty of eight felonies, and Yavorcik not being sent to prison for his crimes – will be the focus of arguments in front of a three-member panel of the Cleveland-based 8th District Court of Appeals.

The three appellate judges assigned to the case are Sean C. Gallagher, Kathleen Ann Keough and Anita Laster Mays. Judge Keough has ties to the Mahoning Valley as she earned her bachelor's degree in English and history from Youngstown State University.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

