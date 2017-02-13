JOBS
UPDATE | Trump's visit to the Valley has been canceled



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 12:28 p.m.

VIENNA — Thursday’s visit by President Donald Trump to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna has been canceled, according to the 910th Airlift Wing at the attached Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

A 910th spokesman said the unit wasn’t given a reason today as for why the visit by the president was canceled.

Trump, a Republican, was to come to sign a bill that coal supporters say will help the industry.

