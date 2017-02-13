VIENNA — Thursday’s visit by President Donald Trump to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna has been canceled, according to the 910th Airlift Wing at the attached Youngstown Air Reserve Station.
A 910th spokesman said the unit wasn’t given a reason today as for why the visit by the president was canceled.
Trump, a Republican, was to come to sign a bill that coal supporters say will help the industry.
