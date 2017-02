YOUNGSTOWN — A Struthers man today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries in the fall.

Michael Cornwell, 24, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin for the burglaries, which took place between Oct. 14 and Oct. 26 in Struthers and Youngstown.

Cornwell was accused of taking a variety of items from houses.