YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank distributed a record 10.5 million pounds of food last year to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We thank the many financial and food donors, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse,” said Mike Iberis, executive director.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s mission is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties; and to provide education and advocacy.

Second Harvest is located on Salt Springs Road.