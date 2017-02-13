JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Second Harvest delivers record amount of food



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 10:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank distributed a record 10.5 million pounds of food last year to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We thank the many financial and food donors, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse,” said Mike Iberis, executive director.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s mission is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties; and to provide education and advocacy.

Second Harvest is located on Salt Springs Road.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes