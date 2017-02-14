CANFIELD

The Mill Creek MetroParks board now must sign off on all hunting and trapping permits, a power that previously was delegated to the executive director.

Individuals seeking permission to hunt or trap must get “advance written permission of the executive director” and the park board rather than just from the director, per a motion unanimously approved at a Monday park board meeting.

Board member Tom Shipka proposed the policy change. He previously proposed another resolution limiting the executive director’s powers, with the board OK’ing a motion last year requiring the director to get public board approval for significant decisions.

The board also approved an amendment that exempts the park police from the wildlife policy in emergency situations, such as if they must euthanize a severely injured animal.

Implementation of a goose kill in June 2014 without formal board approval led to widespread outcry in the community.

Also Monday, the park board had its first work session, keeping in line with a new meeting structure that went into effect at the start of the year.

The every-other-month sessions are meant to give the board a chance for more in-depth discussion of park matters, and to allow time for informative presentations from outside groups, staff members and new standing advisory committees that also began at the start of this year.

Read MORE in Tuesday's VINDICATOR.