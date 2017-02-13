JOBS
Markets Right Now: US indexes open at record highs



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 9:54 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks extended their march further into record territory in early trading as banks and materials companies posted solid gains.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 4 percent in early trading Monday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.3 percent.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 12.6 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,360. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,758.

