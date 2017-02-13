JOBS
Man jailed after traffic stop yields gun



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Liberty man is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court after police found a 9mm handgun under his seat during a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at Saranac and Logan avenues.

Reports said Randy Shipp, 28, of Logangate Avenue, was driving a car that was pulled over by police for failing to signal.

The gun was found underneath the driver’s seat, reports said. Shipp was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

