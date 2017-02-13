JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Dems meet tonight on Trump visit



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 11:48 a.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Democratic Party is having a planning session at 7 p.m. tonight at the Canfield library branch, 43 W. Main St., to discuss how to protest President Donald Trump’s Thursday visit to the Mahoning Valley.

“You’re invited to join us and contribute thoughts and ideas that will help us make Trump’s visit an experience he’ll never forget - or want to repeat,” Chairman David Betras wrote in an email today.

Trump, a Republican, is planning to come to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna on Thursday to sign a bill coal supporters say will help the industry.

The bill reverses a rule approved by the Barack Obama administration during the Democrat’s final days as president to limit companies from dumping mining waste in streams. The rule never took effect.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes