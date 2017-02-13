CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Democratic Party is having a planning session at 7 p.m. tonight at the Canfield library branch, 43 W. Main St., to discuss how to protest President Donald Trump’s Thursday visit to the Mahoning Valley.

“You’re invited to join us and contribute thoughts and ideas that will help us make Trump’s visit an experience he’ll never forget - or want to repeat,” Chairman David Betras wrote in an email today.

Trump, a Republican, is planning to come to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna on Thursday to sign a bill coal supporters say will help the industry.

The bill reverses a rule approved by the Barack Obama administration during the Democrat’s final days as president to limit companies from dumping mining waste in streams. The rule never took effect.