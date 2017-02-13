JOBS
Lordstown to be shut down for 3 weeks in March



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 2:34 p.m.

LORDSTOWN — Production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will be down for three weeks in March.

The scheduled down weeks are the weeks of March 13, 20 and 27, but these dates are subject to change.

In the beginning of February, GM announced it would have several down weeks in 2017 to align Cruze production with market demand.

“We just hope that the consumers start purchasing smaller vehicles,” said Robert Morales, president of the United Auto Workers Local 1714.

The plant recently lost its third shift also because of the market shift away from smaller vehicles.

