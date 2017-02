BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CAUGHEY, AMANDA MARIE 8/1/1992 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Speed/Assured Clear Distance Ahead



DON JUAN, ANGEL LEE 11/15/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

HAKALA, JOSEPH HARLEY 12/17/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

HECK, JOHN RUSSELL 3/31/1949 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

HRUSOVSKY, ROSEMARIE MARGARET 6/9/1957 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

JENKINS, WHIM C 9/6/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

LEITCH, LEE ROY 3/2/1991 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

MARTINKO, ABBY 2/16/1995 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence

ROSEN, DANIEL PATRICK 3/4/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools

SANCHEZ, LEONARDO 11/27/1973 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

VINION, PATRICK MICHAEL 7/8/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BIKA, ASHLEY M 9/13/1988 2/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CONLEY, MARKIANNA T 6/3/1997 12/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DANDRIDGE, JESSE D 2/20/1983 2/9/2017 TIME SERVED

HUFF, CHARLES A JR 8/28/1984 12/5/2016 TIME SERVED

HULTBERG, ANDREW MILTON 4/29/1967 2/4/2017 TIME SERVED

HUNTER, JOSEPH PATRICK 7/15/1979 2/10/2017 TIME SERVED

PERCY, STEVEN 8/27/1966 2/2/2017 TIME SERVED

ROSADO, LILLIAN 6/16/1977 2/11/2017 TIME SERVED

SAKELY, KEVIN ELMER 2/3/1966 12/15/2016 TIME SERVED

SANDERS, JAYSHAWN JAMARCUS JERMONTA 10/27/1996 2/2/2017 TIME SERVED



SATTERFIELD, BRITTANY A 3/24/1991 1/29/2017 TIME SERVED

STITLE, BOBBIE JO 3/18/1981 2/12/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

WARD, JASON G 1/25/1978 1/28/2017 TIME SERVED

WEEKS, VITO 3/6/1993 2/2/2017 TIME SERVED