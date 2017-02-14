JOBS
Kuzman’s is up for sale



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 5:57 p.m.

GIRARD — Kuzman’s, a bar and dance hall known for its polka music, is up for sale.

Billy Stefko, a broker with the real estate company Metro Group, Inc., said a buyer is interested in the building at 1025 S. State St.

Stefko declined to give the buyer’s name, but said the new owner plans to create a venue that would be similar to Kuzman’s.

Helen Kuzman, co-owner of Kuzman’s, died Jan. 27 at age 87. For five decades, she ran the Girard establishment with her husband, John Kuzman.

John Kuzman died in 2010.

