YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the second of three men accused of a 2015 murder on a South Side street.

Judge Lou D’Apolito is hearing the case against Jason Heard, 21, of Chicago Avenue, who is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, who was killed as he sat in a parked car on Myrtle Avenue.

Three other men were in the car with Owens in the car but they were not hit by gunfire.

In November Leonard Savage, 22, was convicted of complicity for the death of Owens and the attempted murder of the other three men and he was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

The third defendant will be tried at a later date.