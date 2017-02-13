NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world continued to push higher Monday, and U.S. indexes again hit records. Bond yields climbed.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,326, as of 10:08 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,374. The Nasdaq composite rose 28 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,762.

Treasury yields also rose as prices for the bonds dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent from 2.41 percent late Friday. Two-year and 30-year Treasury yields also notched higher.