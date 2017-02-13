JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 10:27 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world continued to push higher Monday, and U.S. indexes again hit records. Bond yields climbed.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,326, as of 10:08 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,374. The Nasdaq composite rose 28 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,762.

Treasury yields also rose as prices for the bonds dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent from 2.41 percent late Friday. Two-year and 30-year Treasury yields also notched higher.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes