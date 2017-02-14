JOBS
Former YSU kicker hired as Sebring High football coach



Published: Mon, February 13, 2017 @ 9:45 p.m.

Brian Palmer is well aware of the struggles Sebring High football has endured over the years

Sebring is the only school in the Mahoning Valley to never make a playoff appearance. In fact, except for a 5-5 finish in 2014, the Trojans haven’t really come close in the 21st century. They have won just 25 games since 2000.

Still, Palmer insists he is unfazed by the past and filled with hope for the future.

The way Palmer sees it, the past is in the rear view mirror. It has no bearing on what happens in 2017 and beyond.

On Monday, the Sebring board of education tabbed Palmer — a former Mineral Ridge and Youngstown State kicker — to take over the Sebring football program. He replaces Scott Springer, who resigned last month following a six-year stint.

Return to Vindy.com and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

