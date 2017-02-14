AUSTINTOWN

In response to a concerned community member, township officials said they will be watching closely as owner Sebastian Rucci attempts to convert the Calfornia Palms Hotel into a rehab facility.

Lola Simmons, who lives near the property, voiced concerns about the development at Monday night’s meeting of the township board of trustees.

“I believe in rehab, and I believe in giving people second and third chances,” Simmons said. “But relapse is a part of recovery, and I’m worried about safety.”

Board chairman Rick Stauffer said that as long is zoning is in order, the facility does not require formal approval by the board.

The property is zoned B2. Zoning inspector Darren Crivelli said the proposed facility would be permitted under that business designation.

Still, he said he wished Rucci would have reached out.

“It seemed like he did a press release before he touched base with [the township],” Crivelli said.

Township police Chief Bob Gavalier sits on the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, and he said the organization is “very concerned.”

Fire Chief Andrew Frost also expressed concerns. He said the department has made Rucci aware of what needs to be done before the facility can open. He said the fire department is limited in what it can do, but will make sure to exercise what power it does have.

