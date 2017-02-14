Kevin Love’s left knee injury has the Cavaliers concerned about the All-Star forward, who will get a second opinion while his teammates are in Minnesota.

Love has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves, his former team, and there is a strong possibility he’ll miss more time. The Cavs host Indiana on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Love, who is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, is scheduled to play for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star game Saturday at New Orleans.

The 28-year-old complained of soreness and had swelling following Saturday’s win over Denver. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the Cavs have not disclosed results of the procedure, the fact that Love will visit another doctor suggests that something was detected.

