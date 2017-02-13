WARREN — One of the owners of Candywood Whitetail Ranch in Vienna tried to reassure the several Vienna Township residents, the county commissioners and state legislators from Trumbull County that hunting guides accompany every hunter at his facility to ensure they shoot safely.

"All are guided hunts," Mike Mullenax told about 15 people in the county commissioners meeting room this morning in answer to several questions about the safety of the surrounding neighborhood.

Mullenax also said hunting hours are from daylight to sundown, the facility has been operating since September, and, "It's safer hunting in my preserve than it is in the public."

Mullenax would not answer all of the questions posed to him, asking that Township Trustee Phil Pegg collect all of the questions so they can be given to his attorney to answer.

Vienna trustees organized the meeting to seek help from state Reps. Michael O'Brien of Warren and Glen Holmes of McDonald and state Sen. Sean O'Brien of Bazetta to change the state's laws regarding such facilities.