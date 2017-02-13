CANFIELD —State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, is hosting a press conference now to announce the reintroduction of the Students to Soldiers Support Act.

The bill is aimed at protecting students students who balance both military service commitments and school-sponsored extracurricular activities.

Boccieri’s bill prohibits public and private schools – both high schools and higher-education institutions – from preventing a student from participating in any part of an extracurricular activity because of an absence due to military service.

The legislation was inspired by a student and member of the West Branch High School girls’ basketball team who attended mandatory preparatory training at the Youngstown Air Force Reserve Station in Vienna last year and consequently missed a team practice. As a result, she was not permitted to dress for the next basketball game.

The bill has 17 co-sponsors, including three Republicans.