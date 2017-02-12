JOBS
Winter storm warning issued for NW Pennsylvania



Published: Sun, February 12, 2017 @ 4:55 p.m.

Associated Press

ERIE, Pa.

Forecasters have posted a winter storm warning for northwestern Pennsylvania due to snow expected overnight as well as high winds.

The National Weather Service says 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall, with the heaviest snow expected across eastern Erie County south of Interstate 90.

Drivers were urged to use caution due to drifting snow expected amid temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Forecasters were also warning of 20 to 30 mph winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the Lake Erie shoreline.

In Northeast Ohio, only light snow was expected overnight tonight.

