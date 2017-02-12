Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Lanny Baker, 17, of Florence Avenue, faces several charges in connection with a nonfatal shooting during an altercation at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven Store on Highland Avenue.

Police found the victim, whom they did not identify, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

New Castle police said they learned Baker was in a residence in the 500 block of Florence, and with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police and several other area law-enforcement agencies, surrounded the residence and captured the suspect.

Police said Baker, who is expected to be charged as an adult, admitted to the shooting and helped them to recover the weapon he used.