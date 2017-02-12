JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New Castle teen admits shooting male at 7-Eleven



Published: Sun, February 12, 2017 @ 4:02 p.m.

The suspect helped police recover the weapon used in the crime

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Lanny Baker, 17, of Florence Avenue, faces several charges in connection with a nonfatal shooting during an altercation at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven Store on Highland Avenue.

Police found the victim, whom they did not identify, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

New Castle police said they learned Baker was in a residence in the 500 block of Florence, and with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police and several other area law-enforcement agencies, surrounded the residence and captured the suspect.

Police said Baker, who is expected to be charged as an adult, admitted to the shooting and helped them to recover the weapon he used.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes