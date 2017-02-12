JOBS
Lobbyist seeks new interstate highway to connect Toledo to Columbus



Published: Sun, February 12, 2017 @ 4:49 p.m.

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio

A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration’s promise to invest billions on infrastructure could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus.

Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio says a Toledo area government group has endorsed the idea of building what is known as the Interstate 73 project.

The project, however, lacks support from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning told The Blade of Toledo that the state’s major highway improvement plans are drawn up by a transportation advisory council and said if federal funds became available for I-73 construction, the money would be better spent helping Kentucky replace the obsolete Brent Spence Bridge that carries I-75 and I-71 over the Ohio River at Cincinnati.

