JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

High winds cause hundreds to lose power in Mahoning Valley



Published: Sun, February 12, 2017 @ 11:09 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour toppled trees and brought down tree branches causing electrical power outages in the Mahoning Valley early Sunday evening.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Ohio Edison’s outage map showed 132 customers in Columbiana County, 109 of which were in Middleton Township; 240 outages in Mahoning County, 166 were along Market Street in Boardman; and 352 outages in Trumbull County, most in Champion Township, which had 147, and Bristol Township, with 111 outages. There were scattered outages in all three counties, according to an Ohio Edison spokesman.

The spokesman said Ohio Edison expected to have power restored in Boardman by 12:30 a.m. Monday; and by 6 a.m. Monday in Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes