Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour toppled trees and brought down tree branches causing electrical power outages in the Mahoning Valley early Sunday evening.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Ohio Edison’s outage map showed 132 customers in Columbiana County, 109 of which were in Middleton Township; 240 outages in Mahoning County, 166 were along Market Street in Boardman; and 352 outages in Trumbull County, most in Champion Township, which had 147, and Bristol Township, with 111 outages. There were scattered outages in all three counties, according to an Ohio Edison spokesman.

The spokesman said Ohio Edison expected to have power restored in Boardman by 12:30 a.m. Monday; and by 6 a.m. Monday in Columbiana and Trumbull counties.