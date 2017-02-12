Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31. Northeast Ohio now ranks lowest in the nation with average prices below $2 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Cleveland, Ohio, at $1.97 a gallon. In the Warren area today, per gallon prices were as low as $1.88 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, down a penny from three weeks ago