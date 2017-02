Bella Gajdos led the Bulldogs (19-3, 10-2 All-American Conference White) to an 82-28 win with 26 points and passed the 1,000-point milestone in a lopsided win over Edgewood (7-14, 4-8). Sarah Bury scored 24 while Maggie Sebest added 12. Shayla Ramos led Edgewood with 14 points.