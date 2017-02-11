LEAVITTSBURG

Complaints of being jostled by both factions that claim leadership of the Trumbull County Republican Party led Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop to order everybody out of the Johnson Community Center before a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday could get underway.

The meeting was called by Randy Law, who says he is party chairman despite being ousted by a group of the Trumbull County GOP’s central committee a couple of weeks ago. Law said Saturday’s meeting was closed, but he allowed members of the media to enter.

The jostling occurred when some of the central committee members who ousted Law and party treasurer Debra Roth on Feb. 1 tried to enter the meeting.

Law, of Warren, said he was pushed against a wall and plans on filing assault charges.

Marleah Campbell of Cortland, a member of the central committee, said Law and Roth tried to physically prevent her, and others, from entering.

“The meetings have never been closed. We came peacefully and were greeted with hostility. If they have nothing to hide, why make it a closed meeting?” Campbell said.

Bishop said he ended the meeting primarily because a birthday party for children was occurring at the same time in the same room of the building separated only by flexible divider.

The ruckus is a continuation of a dispute over who is the Trumbull County Republican Party chairman.

