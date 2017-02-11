JOBS
Pedestrian suffers 'incapacitating injuries' in Hubbard Township



Published: Sat, February 11, 2017 @ 4:25 p.m.

HUBBARD

A vehicle traveling west on U.S. Route 62 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Hubbard Township struck a pedestrian walking west along the roadway near Bell Wick Road.

The 2015 Nissan Altima was driven by Matthew Shaw, 29, of Hubbard, who was not injured.

But the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pedestrian, James Dutting, 76, also of Hubbard, suffered “incapacitating injuries.” He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Hubbard city and township police are investigating.

