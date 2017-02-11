JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Friday's basketball scores



Published: Sat, February 11, 2017 @ 12:12 a.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Austintown Fitch 55, Howland 53

Boardman 68, East 62

Bristol 78, Windham 57

Canfield 61, Lakeside 52

Cleveland VASJ 69, Warren JFK 57

Girard 69, Champion 55

LaBrae 93, Campbell 47

Lisbon 60, Columbiana 51

Lordstown 51, Southington 48

Lowellville 93, Mineral Ridge 46

Marlington 64, Salem 59

McDonald 96, Western Reserve 80

Poland 61, Edgewood 60

South Range 88, East Palestine 35

Springfield 75, Crestview 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Valley Christian 27

Struthers 52, Lakeview 45

Toronto 58, Beaver Local 38

United 50, Leetonia 45

Ursuline 58, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) 50

Girls Basketball

Poland 80, Edgewood 17

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes