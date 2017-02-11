FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Austintown Fitch 55, Howland 53
Boardman 68, East 62
Bristol 78, Windham 57
Canfield 61, Lakeside 52
Cleveland VASJ 69, Warren JFK 57
Girard 69, Champion 55
LaBrae 93, Campbell 47
Lisbon 60, Columbiana 51
Lordstown 51, Southington 48
Lowellville 93, Mineral Ridge 46
Marlington 64, Salem 59
McDonald 96, Western Reserve 80
Poland 61, Edgewood 60
South Range 88, East Palestine 35
Springfield 75, Crestview 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Valley Christian 27
Struthers 52, Lakeview 45
Toronto 58, Beaver Local 38
United 50, Leetonia 45
Ursuline 58, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) 50
Girls Basketball
Poland 80, Edgewood 17
