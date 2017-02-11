VIENNA — President Donald Trump is coming to the Mahoning Valley on Thursday, sources with information about the visit said today.

Trump, a Republican, is coming to sign a bill that reverses a rule approved by the Barack Obama administration during the Democrat's final days as president to limit companies from dumping mining waste in streams.

Republicans, who control Congress, have said the "Stream Protection Rule" was over-regulation by Obama.

The details of the visit aren't finalized, but the preliminary plan is for Trump to come to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna to sign the bill and deliver a speech, the sources said.

It would be Trump's first visit to the Valley as president.

He campaigned in the area three times last year including a rally on March 14 - the day before the Republican primary - at Winner Aviation at the airport. He also visited Youngstown State University in August as well as the Canfield Fair in September.

Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Democratic-controlled Trumbull County since Richard M. Nixon in 1972.

Trump captured 50.7 percent of the vote to 44.5 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton on his way to winning Ohio and the national election.