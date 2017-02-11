YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified the candidacy of William Cabuno, West Wilson Avenue, Struthers, who filed to run in the May 2 primary for 4th Ward city council seat as a Democrat. Election board Chairman Mark Munroe said Cabuno’s declaration of candidacy was incomplete. The document is required to be signed and dated before petitions are circulated. Cabuno’s lacked a date.

Munroe said the board scheduled a hearing at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to hear testimony in connection with an objection lodged against Teresa Johnson, who has filed to run for Youngstown mayor. The objection says Johnson has not been a resident of Youngstown for five years as required by the Youngstown charter.

