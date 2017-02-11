JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dads and daughters enjoy a night of dancing



Published: Sat, February 11, 2017 @ 9:15 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Chris McCallum was quick to confess that when it comes to sheer dancing prowess, he’s not exactly in the same league with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

On the other hand, he’s not shy about making a few moves on the dance floor when his 10-year-old daughter, Kelsey A. McCallum, is in the picture.

“I just like to watch. You don’t want to see me dance; that’s not pretty,” the Boardman man said with laughter.

Father and daughter found themselves enjoying a healthy dose of dancing and laughter, though, thanks to having been at the 14th annual Boardman Park Father-Daughter Princess Dance on Saturday evening in the park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

The Valentine’s Day-themed, family-friendly gathering continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and next Saturday as well as 5 to 8 p.m. next Sunday in the community center, noted Karen McCallum, the park’s recreational director who’s also Kelsey’s mother.

An estimated 50 fathers and daughters age 5 to 12 were on hand Saturday for the semi-formal event, which also included professional photographs as keepsakes, crafts and a buffet dinner that consisted of pasta and meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn and chicken.

Read MORE in Sunday's VINDICATOR.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes