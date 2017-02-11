BOARDMAN

Chris McCallum was quick to confess that when it comes to sheer dancing prowess, he’s not exactly in the same league with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

On the other hand, he’s not shy about making a few moves on the dance floor when his 10-year-old daughter, Kelsey A. McCallum, is in the picture.

“I just like to watch. You don’t want to see me dance; that’s not pretty,” the Boardman man said with laughter.

Father and daughter found themselves enjoying a healthy dose of dancing and laughter, though, thanks to having been at the 14th annual Boardman Park Father-Daughter Princess Dance on Saturday evening in the park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

The Valentine’s Day-themed, family-friendly gathering continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and next Saturday as well as 5 to 8 p.m. next Sunday in the community center, noted Karen McCallum, the park’s recreational director who’s also Kelsey’s mother.

An estimated 50 fathers and daughters age 5 to 12 were on hand Saturday for the semi-formal event, which also included professional photographs as keepsakes, crafts and a buffet dinner that consisted of pasta and meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn and chicken.

