YOUNGSTOWN

They didn’t know much about cookie decorating, but that changed after two hours of instruction.

Instructor Cindy Velt led about a dozen people through the process of decorating cut-out cookies with royal icing Saturday. The class was held at the Education and Visitor Center in Mill Creek MetroParks.

Velt, who has been cookie decorating for about four years, said it’s something people can do for fun.

“People will be coming out of the woodwork asking you to decorate cookies for them,” she said.

“It’s a terrific, cheap hobby,” she added.

Velt learned by watching YouTube videos, and said she is still learning. Last year, she decorated about 9,000 cookies.

She started by showing participants how to make icing the right consistency for decorating, explaining they just need meringue powder, confectioner’s sugar and water to make it. Adjusting the amount of water creates different consistencies for different uses, such as writing.

They also practiced filling bags for piping designs and making decorations. They also worked on making small and large hearts on templates.

All of the supplies needed were provided.

By the end of the class, each participant had a bouquet of decorated Valentine cookies in a mason jar.

