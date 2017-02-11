JOBS
Beany's buzzer-beater lifts Fitch over Howland



Published: Sat, February 11, 2017 @ 12:06 a.m.

HOWLAND — The Falcons won on a Dylan Beany buzzer-beater. The Falcons held an eight-point lead with two minutes left to play, but the Tigers were able to tie the game in the final seconds. Fitch’s first attempt at a game-winning shot went off the rim. It was rebounded by a Howland player, but he stepped out of bounds with 1.9 seconds left. The turnover set up Beany’s shot. Randy Smith led the Falcons with 18 points and Beany added 13. Connor Tamarkin led Howland with 18 points. Nate Leventis and Cole Klasic put up 11 and 10 points, respectively.

