There’s a simple, two-step device that recently came onto the market that has great potential to change how you will deal with and handle grape leaves.

“This roller machine is for beginners,” said Evelyn Klimis, referring to a small item on which grape or cabbage leaves are placed, then filled with beef or other ingredients before being rolled and collected in a small slot – all steps toward preparing a popular Greek food.

The rolling machine also is a new feature at the Greek Festival 2017 celebration at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th St.

The biannual, family-friendly gathering, which kicked off Friday, continues from noon to 9 p.m. today at the church and features plenty of ethnic foods, wines, items for sale and entertainment. The event also is held every September at the church.

The fest, which got started in the 1950s, is primarily to share with and pass along Greek faith, traditions, culture and heritage to children and the community. Along those lines, it gives youngsters and adults an opportunity to further appreciate what their ancestors had started and carried on, noted Charlie Pizanias, an Archangel Michael Church councilman.

Proceeds go mainly toward the church’s operating and maintenance costs. This year’s event is highly important also because Archangel Michael Church is undergoing a major renovation project that could be as much as $1 million, Pizanias said Saturday.

“We’re very fortunate that our parishioners pledged 80 percent of it,” he continued.

