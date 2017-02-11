You can throw a dart at a map and likely come close to hitting a country where a member of the Youngstown State men’s tennis team is from.

The team, which is off to it’s best start since head coach Mickael Sopel took over before the 2013-14 season. The team started out 4-0 with wins over Tiffin, Niagara, Duquesne and Saint Francis (Pa.). The team’s record currently stands at 5-3 and the team has about a month and a half left until Horizon League play starts.

The team features one local athlete, Mitch Maroscher from Salem, who’s the lone senior on a team featuring five freshmen. The rest of the roster is composed of players from Spain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Singapore and Israel — just to name a few.