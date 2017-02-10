YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley saw a year-over-year 18.6 percent in new- and used-auto sales in January.

A total of 6,337 new and used vehicles were sold last month, which compares with 5,342 reported in January 2016, according to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealer’s Association.

The top three dealers with the most new and used sales were Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown with 362; Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman with 349; and Stadium Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Salem with 285.

Sales of new vehicles in the Valley during January 2017 came in at 3,068, up 22.5 percent from the previous year’s total of 2,503.

The top dealers for new sales were Sweeney Chevrolet with 271; Greenwood Chevrolet with 236; and Stadium with 207 new sales.

Used-auto sales in January 2017 were 1,859, up 13 percent from 1,644 sales.

Greenwood Chevrolet sold the most used vehicles with 107; Taylor Kia of Boardman sold 75; and Sweeney Buick GMC sold 73.