— The kids were all right Friday night at the Struthers Field House.

It was Senior Night, but freshman Carson Ryan and sophomore Kevin Traylor combined for 28 points as the Wildcats avenged an overtime loss with a 52-45 victory over Lakeview.

Ryan, who scored 15 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, scored seven of his of nine second-half points in the fourth quarter. Traylor scored nine of his 13 in the second half.

“I thought Carson Ryan was unbelievable tonight for a freshman, I really did,” said Struthers head coach James Franceschelli.

“Stats don’t show what he really does for us, it really doesn’t. But tonight he had some stats, he was a stat filler tonight. And he’s growing up, he’s growing up before our eyes, there ain’t no doubt about it.”