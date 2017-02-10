JOBS
Shakoor bond set at $1M; Curry arrested in Florida



Published: Fri, February 10, 2017 @ 12:05 p.m.

WARREN — Bond was set at $1 million for William Shakoor, 21, of Austintown after he pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Shakoor was indicted Thursday in the Jan. 27 shooting death of Eric Dalton, 40, of Scioto County.

Liberty police found Dalton lying on the ground near a Catherine Street home about 5 a.m. Jan. 27. Dalton died Feb. 4 from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

If convicted of the murder, Shakoor could face a life in prison sentence.

Police arrested, Michael Curry, 21, in Tampa, Fl. Thursday evening. Liberty Police Detective-Sgt. Ray Buhala said Friday that law enforcement is awaiting his extradition.

