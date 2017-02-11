JOBS
Rockets blowout Mineral Ridge



Originally Published: 11:48 p.m., February 10, 2017 and  Updated 11:48 p.m., February 10, 2017

LOWELLVILLE — The Lowellville boys basketball team didn’t have any trouble finding the basket in their 93-46 win over Mineral Ridge Friday night.

The Rockets (10-10, 5-4 ITCL) connected with the hoop 34 times, 10 of which were 3-pointers, and went 15-16 from the line.

“When you make shots, the game is more enjoyable and you don’t think about the negativity. I feel it gives us more confidence on defense and with one another,” Rockets junior Alex Mamula said. “When we make our shots, we are a dangerous team and the more shots we make, the more energy we build up.”

While the Rockets led most of the game, they trailed 18-16 after the first quarter. The Rams (1-17, 1-8) hit four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

